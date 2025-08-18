A Family for Zoya: Philadelphia Zoo’s Tiger Cub Inspires All in New Children’s Book

Philadelphia Zoo proudly announces the release of “A Family for Zoya: The True Story of an Endangered Cub,” a nonfiction children’s picture book that brings courage and compassion to life. The book chronicles the journey of Zoya, an Amur tiger cub rejected by her mother, nurtured by dedicated Zoo teams, and ultimately united with a foster tiger family at Oklahoma City Zoo. This unprecedented rescue was made possible thanks to collaboration between Philadelphia Zoo, Oklahoma City Zoo, and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The beautifully illustrated story gently introduces young readers to the challenges wildlife faces and highlights the crucial role zoos play in conservation. From Zoya’s birth in 2017, through her heartwarming foster adoption, to her own cubs born in 2022 and 2025, this 40-page book transforms her real-life adventure into a family read for children ages 4–9.

Author Debra Kim Wolf will appear at a special book signing and tiger feeding event at the Philadelphia Zoo on August 27. Every purchase of “A Family for Zoya” directly benefits the Tiger Conservation Campaign—Wolf donates 100% of her profits to support endangered tigers globally.

Visitors can find the book at Philadelphia Zoo’s Main Gift Shop and Trading Post, or online. The Zoo’s commitment to animal welfare and education continues with attractions like Zoo360 animal trails, Big Cat Falls, and Lemur Island, making every visit a chance for discovery.