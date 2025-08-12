Bruce Springsteen Biopic to Premiere at NY Film Festival

The Bruce Springsteen biopic, Deliver Me From Nowhere, is set for a major premiere. Per The Hollywood Reporter , Deliver Me From Nowhere will premiere at the New York Film Festival on Sunday, September 28. Director Scott Cooper said in a statement, "The New York Film Festival has always felt like a spiritual home for the kind of cinema I believe in. To now arrive with a film about Bruce Springsteen — an artist whose music shaped not just a country but my own sense of storytelling — is something I could never have imagined." Cooper added, "Getting to know Bruce, to explore his world and his spirit, has been one of the most profound creative experiences of my life. To share that experience with New York audiences, in a city that defines artistic possibility, is both an honor and a responsibility I hold with deep gratitude.”

The trailer for the Bruce Springsteen biopic dropped in June. Since its release, there's a lot of buzz around the film, particularly regarding the performances from Jeremy Allen White and Jeremy Strong, who play Springsteen and manager Jon Landau, respectively.



In the trailer, we get to hear White take on Springsteen's vocals for the first time, and he sounds pretty great. Perhaps more importantly, and unexpectantly, we see Strong as Landau, who demonstrates just how much Landau believes in the singer-songwriter. In fact, Strong said in a January interview with Deadline that Deliver Me From Nowhere is "a love story in a sense between these two men."



"Jon was a kind and loving mentor that offered the guidance and clarity and equanimity that I think Bruce needed at that moment in his life," said Strong. "I’ve been witness to their relationship now for the past seven months that I’ve been preparing for this. It’s just been a beautiful thing to see and to have them on set, capturing it with them and weaving together the tapestry."



The film's cast also features Emmy Award-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser as Springsteen guitar tech Mike Batlan, Marc Maron as producer/engineer Chuck Plotkin, and Gaby Hoffmann as Springsteen's mother, Adele Springsteen.



Deliver Me From Nowhere opens in theaters on October 24.