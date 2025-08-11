Enter to win a pair of ticket to Totally Tubular Fest

Contests
Totally Tubular Fest At Ocean Casino and Resort On Saturday, December 27, at 7:30 pm. The lineup for the Fest includes A Flock of Seagulls, Men Without Hats, Thomas Dolby,…

Eric Simon
totally tubular ocean casino

Totally Tubular Fest

At Ocean Casino and Resort

On Saturday, December 27, at 7:30 pm.

The lineup for the Fest includes

A Flock of Seagulls, Men Without Hats, Thomas Dolby, The Romantics, Bow Wow Wow, Tommy Tutone.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 15, at 10 am via Ticketmaster

Festival
Eric Simon
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
