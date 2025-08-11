Contests
Enter to win a 4-pack of tickets to see an advanced screening of Honey Don't

Listen to Kristen the week of 8/11 and enter the KEYWORD for a chance to win A 4-pack of tickets to an advance screening of Honey Don't On Monday, August 18th at AMC Fashion District at 7:00pm

Eric Simon
Honey Don't
Listen to Kristen the week of 8/11 and enter the KEYWORD for a chance to win

A 4-pack of tickets to an advance screening of Honey Don't

On Monday, August 18th at AMC Fashion District at 7:00pm

HONEY DON’T!, is a sexy, dark comedy starring Margaret Qualley, Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza and Charlie Day.

Honey Don't only in theaters on August 22

Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
