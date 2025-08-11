Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Summer Wine & Spirits Festival
for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Summer Wine & Spirits Festival Listen to Kristen and enter the KEYWORD for a chance to win a pair of…
for a chance to win a pair of tickets to
Summer Wine & Spirits Festival
Listen to Kristen and enter the KEYWORD for a chance to win a pair of tickets to
Summer Wine & Spirits Festival
On Sunday August 17th at Beer Creek Mountian Resort.
Guests will enjoy complimentary wine, spirits, and food samples from local producers. To commemorate the festival, guests will receive a commemorative tasting glass. T
he Festival will be held in the Lodge and Mountain Ballroom starting at 1pm.
Tickets are on sale now at BCMountainResort.com