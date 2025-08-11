Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Summer Wine & Spirits Festival

for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Summer Wine & Spirits Festival Listen to Kristen and enter the KEYWORD for a chance to win a pair of…

Eric Simon
Bear Creek

for a chance to win a pair of tickets to

Summer Wine & Spirits Festival

Listen to Kristen and enter the KEYWORD for a chance to win a pair of tickets to

Summer Wine & Spirits Festival

On Sunday August 17th at Beer Creek Mountian Resort.

Guests will enjoy complimentary wine, spirits, and food samples from local producers. To commemorate the festival, guests will receive a commemorative tasting glass. T

he Festival will be held in the Lodge and Mountain Ballroom starting at 1pm.

Tickets are on sale now at BCMountainResort.com

wine festival
Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
Related Stories
Honey Don't
ContestsEnter to win a 4-pack of tickets to see an advanced screening of Honey Don’tEric Simon
The Gadget Grab Giveaway
ContestsThe Gadget Grab GiveawayElizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect