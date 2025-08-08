This Day in Rock History: August 8

Ground-breaking news happens all the time. August 8 is proof of that. From gangsta rap hitting the mainstream to Nixon announcing his resignation, this day has deep roots. Rock music has also seen big moves on this day in years past. From chart-topping hits to rock memorabilia going up on the auction block, a lot of rock history is cemented on August 8.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

August 8 has seen some major chart-toppers, with artists like The Beach Boys, Peter Cetera, and Bryan Adams all climbing to the top:

1976: The Beach Boys' single "Rock and Roll Music" moved up to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It had spent 11 weeks on the chart so far and was in the No. 6 spot the previous week.

The Beach Boys' single "Rock and Roll Music" moved up to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It had spent 11 weeks on the chart so far and was in the No. 6 spot the previous week. 1986: Peter Cetera maintained his dominance of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His single "Glory of Love" from Karate Kid Part II had spent 10 weeks on the chart so far, and this was its second week at the top.

Peter Cetera maintained his dominance of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His single "Glory of Love" from Karate Kid Part II had spent 10 weeks on the chart so far, and this was its second week at the top. 1991: Bryan Adams hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his single "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You" from the Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves soundtrack. It debuted at No. 53 and quickly moved up to the No. 1 spot.

Cultural Milestones

This day also brought moments of reflection and generosity, from auctioning off a piece of Jimi Hendrix's legacy to KISS and Motley Crue stepping up in the wake of tragedy:

2010: One of Jimi Hendrix's guitars went up for auction at GWS Auctions. The guitar (which was Hendrix's early 1960s Japanese electric guitar) sold for $180,000.

One of Jimi Hendrix's guitars went up for auction at GWS Auctions. The guitar (which was Hendrix's early 1960s Japanese electric guitar) sold for $180,000. 2012: KISS and Motley Crue announce they are donating $100,000 in relief funds to help victims of the movie theater shooting that happened on July 20, 2012. They announced this donation during their August 8th joint concert in Colorado (near where the shooting took place).

Industry Changes and Challenges

Even legends aren't immune to legal battles, as seen in lawsuits involving Elton John and Led Zeppelin that reminded the world that even rock stars aren't immune to legal struggles:

2012: Sir Elton John sued The Times for libel over articles that linked him to a tax avoidance claim. The Times would later release two clarification statements that corrected previous claims that linked John to the tax avoidance scheme and an apology that lawyers deemed wholly inadequate.

Sir Elton John sued The Times for libel over articles that linked him to a tax avoidance claim. The Times would later release two clarification statements that corrected previous claims that linked John to the tax avoidance scheme and an apology that lawyers deemed wholly inadequate. 2016: Led Zeppelin might have won the copyright battle, but it lost the legal fee war as Judge R. Gary Klausner ruled that they were not entitled to legal fees or other costs in the copyright lawsuit. This meant they weren't able to recoup the nearly $800,000 in legal fees associated with defending this case.