Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Enter to win tickets to Train at the Hard Rock AC

Listen to Angel the week of 8/4 and enter the KEYWORD for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Train On Friday August 15th, at Hard Rock…

Eric Simon
Train 25 Hard Rock

Listen to Angel the week of 8/4 and enter the KEYWORD for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see

Train

On Friday August 15th, at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com

Train
Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
Related Stories
4-pack of tickets to an Advanced Screening of Nobody 2
ContestsEnter to win a 4-pack of tickets to an Advanced Screening of Nobody 2Eric Simon
Styx At Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
ContestsEnter to win a pair of tickets to see the StyxEric Simon
Fantastic 4: First Steps
ContestsEnter to win a Fantastic 4: First Steps Prize PackEric Simon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect