Stevie Nicks Reschedules Tour Dates Due to Fractured Shoulder

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Stevie Nicks attends The 2025 Pollstar Awards at The Beverly Hilton on April 16, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Stevie Nicks has announced the rescheduling of her August and September tour dates due to a shoulder fracture.

A statement shared across social media read as follows:

"Due to a recent injury resulting in a fractured shoulder that will require recovery time, Stevie Nicks' scheduled concerts in August and September will be rescheduled. Please note that October dates will be unaffected.

More information will be available at point of purchase, and ticketholders are advised to hold on to their tickets and consult the list of rescheduled dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new date.

The concert schedule will resume on Wednesday, October 1st in Portland, Oregon. Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone soon and apologizes to the fans for this inconvenience."

Below is the list of new dates for the shows originally taking place in August and September.

Stevie Nicks - Rescheduled 2025 Tour Dates

October 28 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI
November 12 - Xcel Energy Center - Saint Paul, MN
November 15 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON
November 19 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
November 24 - TD Garden - Boston, MA
November 30 - Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH
December 3 - Colonial Life Arena - Columbia, SC
December 7 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL
December 10 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL

Stevie Nicks
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
