Stevie Nicks Reschedules Tour Dates Due to Fractured Shoulder
Stevie Nicks has announced the rescheduling of her August and September tour dates due to a shoulder fracture. A statement shared across social media read as follows: “Due to a…
Stevie Nicks has announced the rescheduling of her August and September tour dates due to a shoulder fracture.
A statement shared across social media read as follows:
"Due to a recent injury resulting in a fractured shoulder that will require recovery time, Stevie Nicks' scheduled concerts in August and September will be rescheduled. Please note that October dates will be unaffected.
More information will be available at point of purchase, and ticketholders are advised to hold on to their tickets and consult the list of rescheduled dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new date.
The concert schedule will resume on Wednesday, October 1st in Portland, Oregon. Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone soon and apologizes to the fans for this inconvenience."
Below is the list of new dates for the shows originally taking place in August and September.
Stevie Nicks - Rescheduled 2025 Tour Dates
October 28 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI
November 12 - Xcel Energy Center - Saint Paul, MN
November 15 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON
November 19 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
November 24 - TD Garden - Boston, MA
November 30 - Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH
December 3 - Colonial Life Arena - Columbia, SC
December 7 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL
December 10 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL