Stevie Nicks Reschedules Tour Dates Due to Fractured Shoulder

"Due to a recent injury resulting in a fractured shoulder that will require recovery time, Stevie Nicks' scheduled concerts in August and September will be rescheduled. Please note that October dates will be unaffected.



More information will be available at point of purchase, and ticketholders are advised to hold on to their tickets and consult the list of rescheduled dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new date.



The concert schedule will resume on Wednesday, October 1st in Portland, Oregon. Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone soon and apologizes to the fans for this inconvenience."