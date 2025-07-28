Phil Collins Rep Responds to Hospice Rumors
After rumors circulated online about being in hospice care, a rep for Phil Collins has set the record straight.
The Collins rep told The Independent that he was in the hospital, but it was for knee surgery. The Genesis/solo icon is in the recovery process from the surgery.
The topic of Collins' health dates back to February, following comments he made in an interview with Mojo. At that time, Collins said regarding writing new music, "I keep thinking I should go downstairs to the studio and see what happens. But I’m not hungry for it anymore. The thing is, I’ve been sick, I mean very sick…"
While he didn't divulge details about his sickness, Collins has been dealing with various health issues since 2007, including a spinal injury that led to nerve damage. This resulted in Collins not being able to play drums since then. His drumming capabilities were explored in the documentary Phil Collins: Drummer First. The documentary was released in December 2024 by Drumeo, a platform that provides drum lessons.
In this documentary, fans learn a variety of facts, like how Collins almost joined Yes and which are his favorite and least favorite Genesis songs. The entire documentary, which is two hours long, can be viewed in its entirety in the YouTube video below.