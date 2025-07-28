Phil Collins Rep Responds to Hospice Rumors

After rumors circulated online about being in hospice care, a rep for Phil Collins has set the record straight.



The Collins rep told The Independent that he was in the hospital, but it was for knee surgery. The Genesis/solo icon is in the recovery process from the surgery.



The topic of Collins' health dates back to February, following comments he made in an interview with Mojo. At that time, Collins said regarding writing new music, "I keep thinking I should go downstairs to the studio and see what happens. But I’m not hungry for it anymore. The thing is, I’ve been sick, I mean very sick…"