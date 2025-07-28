Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Phil Collins Rep Responds to Hospice Rumors

After rumors circulated online about being in hospice care, a rep for Phil Collins has set the record straight. The Collins rep told The Independent that he was in the…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Recording artist Phil Collins performs during a stop of his Not Dead Yet Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on October 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

After rumors circulated online about being in hospice care, a rep for Phil Collins has set the record straight.

The Collins rep told The Independent that he was in the hospital, but it was for knee surgery. The Genesis/solo icon is in the recovery process from the surgery.

The topic of Collins' health dates back to February, following comments he made in an interview with Mojo. At that time, Collins said regarding writing new music, "I keep thinking I should go downstairs to the studio and see what happens. But I’m not hungry for it anymore. The thing is, I’ve been sick, I mean very sick…"

While he didn't divulge details about his sickness, Collins has been dealing with various health issues since 2007, including a spinal injury that led to nerve damage. This resulted in Collins not being able to play drums since then. His drumming capabilities were explored in the documentary Phil Collins: Drummer First. The documentary was released in December 2024 by Drumeo, a platform that provides drum lessons.

In this documentary, fans learn a variety of facts, like how Collins almost joined Yes and which are his favorite and least favorite Genesis songs. The entire documentary, which is two hours long, can be viewed in its entirety in the YouTube video below.

Phil Collins
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Stevie Nicks attends The 2025 Pollstar Awards at The Beverly Hilton on April 16, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
MusicStevie Nicks Adds 8 More Shows to 2025 Tour Following Billy Joel’s CancellationsLaura Adkins
A crowd of people with raised arms during a music concert with an amazing light show. Black silhouettes. Hard Rock
MusicEntertainers Set to Rock Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Hotel and CasinoMichael Vyskocil
Mike Campbell and Tom Petty perform at Viejas Arena
MusicThis Day in Rock History: July 28Dan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect