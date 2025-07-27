Enter to win a pair of tickets to Kidz Bop Live: Certified BOP Tour
Listen to Kirsten to week of 7/28 and enter the KEYWORD below for a chance to win a Pair of tickets To Kidz Bop Live: Certified BOP Tour On Saturday,…
In partnership withLive Nation
Listen to Kirsten to week of 7/28 and enter the KEYWORD below for a chance to win a Pair of tickets
To Kidz Bop Live: Certified BOP Tour
On Saturday, August 2nd, at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.
Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.