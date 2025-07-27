Enter to win a Fantastic 4: First Steps Prize Pack
Tune into Kristen the week of 7/28 and enter below for a chance to win A Fantastic 4: First Steps prize pack Which includes a sweatshirt, lunch box, and 2…
Tune into Kristen the week of 7/28 and enter below for a chance to win
A Fantastic 4: First Steps prize pack
Which includes a sweatshirt, lunch box, and 2 Fandango codes!
The Fantastic 4: First Steps is in Theaters now
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.