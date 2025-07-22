This Day in Rock History: July 22

July 22 is a significant day in rock history, marked by numerous memorable moments, notable releases, and genre-defining milestones associated with major artists such as The Beatles, The Doors, and The Eagles.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many bands that we now consider legendary had breakthrough moments on this day over the years. These are some key moments and milestones that occurred on July 22:

1963: The first album by The Beatles to be released in the U.S., Introducing The Beatles, was scheduled for release on this date by Vee-Jay Records. However, legal and debt-related issues prevented the record label from releasing it immediately. Hence, the public was unable to hear it until it was released on January 10 of the following year.

The first album by The Beatles to be released in the U.S., Introducing The Beatles, was scheduled for release on this date by Vee-Jay Records. However, legal and debt-related issues prevented the record label from releasing it immediately. Hence, the public was unable to hear it until it was released on January 10 of the following year. 1971: The Doors' album L.A. Woman, which included the two hit singles "Love Her Madly" and Riders on the Storm," received the RIAA Gold Album Award, just 19 days after their lead singer, Jim Morrison, was found dead. This milestone certified the band's commercial appeal and demonstrated that the band was far from being a spent creative force when the tragedy occurred.

Cultural Milestones

Rock 'n' roll music has shaped culture, with many era-defining moments to its name. Some memorable ones that took place on this date are:

1947: Don Henley, a founding member, drummer, vocalist, and lead songwriter of the band The Eagles, was born on this day. The band went on to become one of the most successful and culturally influential American bands of all time, selling more than 200 million records worldwide.

Don Henley, a founding member, drummer, vocalist, and lead songwriter of the band The Eagles, was born on this day. The band went on to become one of the most successful and culturally influential American bands of all time, selling more than 200 million records worldwide. 1971: John Lennon and Yoko Ono spent the second day filming promotional shots for the song "Imagine" at their home in England. These shots captured the most memorable moments of the video, including Lennon playing his white piano and the couple taking their morning walk.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Albums and live shows are the heart and soul of rock music. These are some of the most important recordings and performances that took place on July 22:

1966: Blues Breakers with Eric Clapton by John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers was released. Besides being commercially successful at the time, the album is known for introducing classic artists, including Robert Johnson and Freddie King, to a younger audience, which led to a resurgence of the genre that gave birth to modern rock.

Blues Breakers with Eric Clapton by John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers was released. Besides being commercially successful at the time, the album is known for introducing classic artists, including Robert Johnson and Freddie King, to a younger audience, which led to a resurgence of the genre that gave birth to modern rock. 1967: The Doors performed the songs "Light My Fire" and "The Crystal Ship" live on the U.S. TV show American Bandstand. This performance is considered the first time psychedelic rock was introduced to American audiences.