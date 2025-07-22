Contests
LISTEN LIVE

The Best Waterfall in Pennsylvania

Those looking for a unique vacation don’t have to look any further than visiting a beautiful waterfall, and the United States is packed with them. So, whether you’re looking to…

Anne Erickson
Those looking for a unique vacation don't have to look any further than visiting a beautiful waterfall, and the United States has them.
Getty Images / Kirkikis

Those looking for a unique vacation don't have to look any further than visiting a beautiful waterfall, and the United States is packed with them. So, whether you're looking to do a staycation and stay close to home or travel further, chance are, you'll find a unique waterfall somewhere nearby to visit.

It can get boring doing the same vacation year after year, so visiting a waterfall can make for a special, one-of-a-kind experience that you and your loved ones will never forget. Now, one travel outlet is naming the most iconic waterfall in the state.

The Top Waterfall in Pennsylvania

So, what is a waterfall? It may seem basic, but there are certain specifics to qualify. A waterfall, according to National Geographic Education, is "a river or other body of water's steep fall over a rocky ledge into a plunge pool below." They add that "the process of erosion, the wearing away of earth, plays an important part in the formation of waterfalls" and that "waterfalls themselves also contribute to erosion." Also, according to American Rivers, "to be deemed a waterfall a segment must be at least five feet high." They add that "according to Milestone Press, the waterfall must come from a river, creek, or stream that provides water at least annually."

The crew at Travel and Leisure has put together a roster of the best waterfalls in the country. "Waterfalls have a somewhat mystical place in our psyche," they state, adding that "raw and enchanting, they make you feel small." It's true that standing next to a waterfall, it's easy to feel small, but it also feels great to be so close to nature.

So, what's the best waterfall in Pennsylvania? It's Cucumber Falls, according to Travel and Leisure. "Found in Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County, Pennsylvania, Cucumber Falls — named for its water source, Cucumber Run — is a 30-footer that can be seen from multiple vantage points in any season," they note. "In the summer, walk behind it to feel the spray on your face." It's truly a special and fun spot.

EvergreenPennsylvania
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Britain's Chris Froome of Team Sky celebrates on the podium with second placed Italy's Vincenzo Nibali of the Bahrain-Merida's team and third placed Russian cyclist Ilnur Zakarin of Team Katusha Alpecin after winning the Vuelta a Espana cycling race
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: July 23Michael Garaventa
Sue Bird #10 of the Seattle Storm looks on against the Washington Mystics during game three of the WNBA Finals
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: July 22Michael Garaventa
Players of Argentina pose for a team photo prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Canada and Argentina at MetLife Stadium
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: July 21Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect