Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Dave Matthews Band
Listen to Kristen the week of 7/21 and enter the KEYWORD for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Dave Matthews Band Friday, July 25th as Freedom…
In partnership withLive Nation
Listen to Kristen the week of 7/21 and enter the KEYWORD for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see
Dave Matthews Band
Friday, July 25th as Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.
Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.