Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Dave Matthews Band

Listen to Kristen the week of 7/21 and enter the KEYWORD for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Dave Matthews Band Friday, July 25th as Freedom…

Eric Simon
Dave Matthews Band
In partnership with
Live Nation

Listen to Kristen the week of 7/21 and enter the KEYWORD for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see

Dave Matthews Band

Friday, July 25th as Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster

Dave Matthews
Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
Related Stories
Goo GOo Dolls
ContestsEnter to win a pair of tickets to see the Goo Goo DollsEric Simon
The Back to School Bash
ContestsThe Back to School BashElizabeth Urban
BEN FMs Primo Beach Getaway
95.7 BEN FMBEN FM’s Primo Beach GetawayDonnie Black
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect