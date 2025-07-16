Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Enter to win a $50 Gift Card to Primo Hoagies

Listen to Kristen on Wednesday, 7/16, and enter the KEYWORD below for a chance to win a $50 Primo Hoagies Gift Card

Eric Simon
primo

Listen to Kristen on Wednesday, 7/16, and enter the KEYWORD below for a chance to win a

$50 Primo Hoagies Gift Card

Food
Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
Related Stories
Cyndi Lauper at The Mann Center
ContestsEnter to win a pair of tickets to see Cyndi LauperEric Simon
Adventure Aquarium and Dive into Kaleidoscope Cove
ContestsEnter to win a 4-pack of tickets to Adventure AquariumEric Simon
The Snack Attack Giveaway
ContestsThe Snack Attack GiveawayElizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect