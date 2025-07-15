The Top 5 Most Popular Kelly Clarkson Songs of All Time: A Celebration of Her Biggest Hits

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Few artists have left as lasting a mark on pop music as Kelly Clarkson. Since her breakthrough on American Idol, Clarkson has delivered powerhouse vocals and anthems that resonate across generations. Let’s take a look at the top 5 most popular Kelly Clarkson songs in history, the tracks that not only topped charts but also won the hearts of millions worldwide.

1. 'Since U Been Gone'

Arguably Clarkson’s signature song, “Since U Been Gone” is a pop-rock masterpiece that became an instant classic upon its release in 2004. Its infectious chorus and relatable lyrics about empowerment after heartbreak helped it become one of the most streamed and celebrated songs of her career.

2. 'Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)'

With its uplifting message and danceable beat, “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” became an anthem for resilience. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 and remains a staple at sporting events, gyms, and karaoke nights everywhere.

3. 'Because of You'

A deeply personal ballad, “Because of You” showcases Clarkson’s emotional range and songwriting talent. The song’s raw vulnerability struck a chord with listeners, making it one of her most beloved and enduring hits.

4. 'Breakaway'

Co-written by Avril Lavigne, “Breakaway” became the title track of Clarkson’s second album and a coming-of-age anthem for many fans. Its message of hope and self-discovery helped it achieve massive success, both on the charts and in pop culture.

5. 'Behind These Hazel Eyes'

“Behind These Hazel Eyes” is a pop-rock powerhouse, blending emotional lyrics with an unforgettable melody. It quickly became a fan favorite and a chart hit, solidifying Clarkson’s reputation as a versatile and relatable artist.