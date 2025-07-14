Explore Shark Week at Adventure Aquarium with Special “Jaw-some Adventure” Programming

Shark Week returns to the Discovery Channel on Sunday, July 20, and Adventure Aquarium in Camden, NJ, is joining the celebration with its “Jaw-some Adventure” summer programming. Home to the Northeast’s largest collection of sharks, the aquarium offers visitors a chance to learn about and experience these often misunderstood ocean predators.

Starting this week, guests can explore a variety of shark-focused activities, including:

Shark & Ray In-Water Encounter: Participants can snorkel alongside sandbar and sand tiger sharks in a large 550,000-gallon exhibit. This unique experience is available for a limited time with advance reservations.

Participants can snorkel alongside sandbar and sand tiger sharks in a large 550,000-gallon exhibit. This unique experience is available for a limited time with advance reservations. Behind-the-Scenes Shark Realm Tour: Visitors can get a closer look at how the aquarium’s team cares for the sharks and see the habitat from above.

Visitors can get a closer look at how the aquarium’s team cares for the sharks and see the habitat from above. Shark Bridge: The aquarium features the world’s longest rope bridge suspended above a shark-filled tank, offering a different perspective on these animals.

The aquarium features the world’s longest rope bridge suspended above a shark-filled tank, offering a different perspective on these animals. Touch-a-Shark Experience: Guests have the opportunity to touch a shark and meet aquarists who provide insights into shark care and conservation. A rare great hammerhead shark is also on display.

Included with general admission are shark chats and dive presentations, the Shark Tunnel with 360-degree views of swimming sharks, and the Adopt-a-Shark Station, where visitors can symbolically support shark conservation.