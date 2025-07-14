Contests
Jeff Lynne’s ELO Cancels Final Show on Farewell Tour

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Jeff Lynne performs onstage at the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis on June 15, 2023 in New York City.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall of Fame

The farewell tour of Jeff Lynne's ELO has come to an unfortunate end with the cancellation of his final show.

Lynne was set to bring his farewell tour to at BST Hyde Park on July 13. A statement was released saying, "Jeff has been battlilng a systemic infection and is currently in the care of a team of doctors who have advicsed him that performing is simply not possible at this time nor will he be able to reschedule."

The statement adds, "The legacy of the band and his longtime fans are foremost in Jeff's mind today -- and while he is so sorry that he cannot perform, he knows that he must focus on his health and rehabilitation at this time."

The statement advises fans to go to BST-HydePark.com for details about refunds.

Jeff Lynne's ELO first announced their farewell tour back in March 2024. At the time, the farewell tour was set to run from August 24, 2024 through to October 25, 2024 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Additional dates were added that ran into 2025

Lynn also canceled his penultimate farewell tour performance, which was slated for July 10 at Co-Op Live in Manchester, England. That show was canceled due to illness.

While he didn't end his farewell tour like he had hoped, we send our best wishes to Lynne for a full recovery.

Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
