Cirque Du Soleil OVO Infests Philadelphia This Weekend

Cirque Du Soleil OVO is invading the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia this weekend, for a limited engagement July 11th-13th. It looks bee-utiful! The 53 characters on stage are insects of all kinds, with every kind of acrobatic talent too.

See leaping crickets and cockroach musicians and so much more as these insects infest the Wells Fargo Center for the show's Philadelphia premiere this weekend. Bright and colorful and sure to delight audiences of all ages. Over 7 million people have seen OVO since 2009.

Cirque Du Soleil OVO is a day in the life of a community of insects. If you're wondering what OVO means, it actually means ‘egg’ in Portuguese. The director and the composer of the show are Brazilian. Let your antennas lead you to the Wells Fargo Center this weekend to see it before the show crawls away. Also, you can grab a full-price adult ticket, and you can score a kids ticket for just $15. It’s a great way to make it a family outing! Keep in mind this special offer will be available at cirquedusoleil.com/ovo.

Photo courtesy of Cirque Du Soleil

If you'd like some more insight into the show, check out my interview with the show's Senior Publicist, Janie Mallet.

Here's our chat:

Friday, July 11th: There's an evening OVO show on Friday at 7pm.

Saturday, July 12th: A matinee at 3pm and an evening show Saturday at 7pm.

Sunday, July 13th: The last shows are Sunday at 1pm and 5pm.

Photo courtesy of Cirque Du Soleil

See what the buzz is all about. Cirque Du Soleil OVO is in town this weekend only. Purchase tickets HERE.

Photo courtesy of Cirque Du Soleil