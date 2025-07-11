Contests
Cirque Du Soleil OVO Infests Philadelphia This Weekend

Cirque Du Soleil OVO is invading the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia this weekend, for a limited engagement July 11th-13th. It looks bee-utiful! The 53 characters on stage are insects…

Kristen Herrmann
Cirque du Soleil’s OVO cast on stage. Characters all in colorful bug costumes, one in blue stage left, wearing antlers and carrying a giant egg on his back as a sort of back pack.
Photo courtesy of Cirque Du Soleil

Cirque Du Soleil OVO is invading the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia this weekend, for a limited engagement July 11th-13th. It looks bee-utiful! The 53 characters on stage are insects of all kinds, with every kind of acrobatic talent too.

See leaping crickets and cockroach musicians and so much more as these insects infest the Wells Fargo Center for the show's Philadelphia premiere this weekend. Bright and colorful and sure to delight audiences of all ages. Over 7 million people have seen OVO since 2009.

Cirque Du Soleil OVO is a day in the life of a community of insects. If you're wondering what OVO means, it actually means ‘egg’ in Portuguese. The director and the composer of the show are Brazilian. Let your antennas lead you to the Wells Fargo Center this weekend to see it before the show crawls away. Also, you can grab a full-price adult ticket, and you can score a kids ticket for just $15. It’s a great way to make it a family outing! Keep in mind this special offer will be available at cirquedusoleil.com/ovo.

Cirque du Soleil’s OVO cast all wearing colorful bug costumes with colorful lights shining down them as they each stand on stage with both arms raised to the sky in a &quot;V&quot;.Photo courtesy of Cirque Du Soleil

If you'd like some more insight into the show, check out my interview with the show's Senior Publicist, Janie Mallet.

Here's our chat:

Cirque Du Soleil OVO Dates:

  • Friday, July 11th: There's an evening OVO show on Friday at 7pm.
  • Saturday, July 12th: A matinee at 3pm and an evening show Saturday at 7pm.
  • Sunday, July 13th: The last shows are Sunday at 1pm and 5pm.
Character with egg in Cirque du Soleil’s OVO wearing a colorful blue and pink and green bug costume and standing next to a giant egg.Photo courtesy of Cirque Du Soleil

See what the buzz is all about. Cirque Du Soleil OVO is in town this weekend only. Purchase tickets HERE.

Confetti and colors in Cirque du Soleil’s OVO. The cast of the show all wearing bug costumes fill the stage and above them and all around colorful confetti and lights surround them.Photo courtesy of Cirque Du Soleil

A member of the cast dressed in a white and orange bug costume is soaring high in Cirque du Soleil’s OVO from fabric midair with arms stretched outward as if flying.Photo courtesy of Cirque Du Soleil
Kristen HerrmannEditor
Kristen Herrmann is the Program Director and Weekday Morning Show Host on BEN FM. She has been a fixture on the radio in Philadelphia since 2005. As a content creator for BEN FM, Kristen specializes in all things Philadelphia, kids, family and favors the quirky stuff.
