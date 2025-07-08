Gen Zs are ‘Crashing Out,’ Experts Say It Shouldn’t Be a ‘Coping Mechanism’

Gen Z, the generation that’s taught us how to take aesthetic photos of our iced coffee, demand work-life balance, and pay transparency. Their latest trend is called “crashing out” and no, it’s not a new life hack or the name of a new band. It’s a stress habit and experts are waving a giant red flag about it.

What is “Crashing Out?”

Per the New York Post, the term crashing out has been around for some time. It’s been popularized by Gen Z to describe when someone is having a breakdown, and maybe even throwing an adult tantrum to express their distress.

This TikTok from @lizarragabooks who “explains TikTok slang” gives an example of crashing out, including when your soccer team is losing and you start a fight with a random guy without thinking it could get you arrested.

Niro Feliciano, a licensed clinical social worker, said that crash-outs happen because “you’re feeling so stressed and overwhelmed that you either are reactive or unproductive and unmotivated,” according to Today.com.

Feliciano added, “You get maybe a moment of feeling self-righteous. Or just venting, letting it all out, and in the moment that you do that, you do actually feel better. The problem is it typically has a cost.”

Not Just Getting Mad

Therapist Alo Johnston explains via Wonder Mind that crashing out is more than just getting mad or upset. It’s a full-on system overload brought by “a single event or trigger, or the build-up of multiple events or triggers, overwhelms your capacity to cope, self-soothe, and process your emotions.”

Another therapist Jaime Estrin added, “Often, unresolved inner wounds—like trauma—or unmet emotional needs are exposed by specific situations.” Estrin also explained that unless we experience a crash out, we won’t know what might set us off. Identifying situations that provoke a strong reaction makes it easier to self-reflect and understand why you responded that way. For example, if you crash out because your friend or significant other forgot to invite you to the store, it may not just be about being left out, it could stem from a deeper fear of abandonment.