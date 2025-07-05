This Day in Rock History: July 5

Following the Fourth of July, you might think July 5 is a quiet date in the music world. However, in rock 'n' roll history, that isn't the case. From tragic incidents to legal feuds and celebrity outrage, this day has seen some significant moments.

Cultural Milestones

Future rock stars were born on this day, including:

1950: Michael Monarch, the original lead guitarist for the rock band Steppenwolf, was born in Los Angeles, California. Talented from an early age, he joined the band and performed hits such as "Born to Be Wild" and "Magic Carpet Ride" while he was still a teen.

American singer-songwriter and musician Marc Cohn, best known for his hit song "Walking in Memphis," was born in Cleveland, Ohio. He won the GRAMMY Award for Best New Artist in 1992. 1985: Nicholas O'Malley, the bass guitarist for the alternative rock band Arctic Monkeys, was born on this day in Sheffield, England.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Fans love nostalgic moments, and July 5 has seen several of these:

2002: The Eagles performed at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. The band's setlist included their hit songs "The Long Run," "Hotel California," "Take It Easy," and "Desperado."

Industry Changes and Challenges

Beyond the stage, July 5 has seen moments that reshaped how rock music was packaged, experienced, and legally protected, including the following:

1978: After complaints from celebrities depicted in the artwork, EMI's record pressing plant stopped printing The Rolling Stones' Some Girls album cover. It was later reissued with a revised cover that removed the images of the celebrities.

More than 100 Grateful Dead fans — known affectionately as Deadheads — were injured when a wooden deck collapsed at a campground lodge in Missouri. 2002: The family of Jimi Hendrix won a partial victory in its court case involving the late star's early recordings. They sued PPX Enterprises for releasing master tapes based on what the court deemed an insufficient verbal agreement.