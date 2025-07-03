Philadelphia Zoo Summer Ale Festival 2025: 100+ Craft Beers, Food Trucks, Live Music & Wild Fun

Philadelphia’s favorite summer tradition is back and bigger than ever! The Philadelphia Zoo Summer Ale Festival 2025 returns on Saturday, July 19, promising an unforgettable evening of craft brews, delicious food, live music, and up-close animal encounters—all set on the Zoo’s lush 42-acre campus.

Beer lovers can sample more than 100 craft beers, hard ciders, seltzers, and hard teas from top breweries like Vault Brewing, Jersey Girl Brewing, Wild Air Brewing, Toms River Brewing, and Flying Fish. Non-beer drinkers will find plenty of options too, including Stateside Seltzer, Sea Isle Iced Tea, and Downeast Cider. The full beverage list features everything from sours and IPAs to meads and ready-to-drink cocktails, ensuring there’s something for every palate.

But the fun doesn’t stop with drinks! Local food trucks, including Chickie’s & Pete’s, Mac Mart, Loaded Tots, Many Hands Coffee, and Bacon on a Stick, will be serving up mouthwatering bites. Every guest receives a complimentary souvenir tasting glass and free parking, making it easy to enjoy everything the festival has to offer.

The party atmosphere gets a boost from a brand-new music lineup on the Impala Stage, featuring Ridge Runners, Kind Hearted Strangers, and Nik Greeley and the Operators. DJs will also be spinning tunes across the Zoo, so you can dance your way from exhibit to exhibit. Don’t miss new attractions like ZOOtopiaries and Flamingo Cove while you explore.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Saturday, July 19, 2025 Time: 7:00pm–10:00pm (VIP early access at 6:00pm, taps close at 9:30pm)

7:00pm–10:00pm (VIP early access at 6:00pm, taps close at 9:30pm) Tickets: $65–$99 (VIP and general admission, with early bird pricing and member discounts); non-drinker tickets $35. Tickets must be purchased in advance via the Philadelphia Zoo website. No tickets sold at the door.

$65–$99 (VIP and general admission, with early bird pricing and member discounts); non-drinker tickets $35. Tickets must be purchased in advance via the Philadelphia Zoo website. No tickets sold at the door. Age: 21+ only (no children or infants)

21+ only (no children or infants) Rain or shine event