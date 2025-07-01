MTV Revives Music Video Magic for the 2025 Video Music Awards

MTV is turning back the clock and putting music videos front and center at the 2025 Video Music Awards (VMAs). After years of evolving programming, the network is recommitting to the visual storytelling that made it a cultural powerhouse. The VMAs have always been a celebration of music videos, and this year’s show promises to honor that legacy like never before.

The Return of Music Videos to MTV’s Core

Music videos were the heart and soul of MTV when it launched decades ago, shaping the way fans experienced their favorite artists. In recent years, the rise of streaming and social media shifted how people consume music, but MTV is bringing the focus back to the artistry and impact of music videos.

Leading up to the 2025 VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS on CBS, MTV is set to launch a groundbreaking week-long marathon of nonstop music videos on MTV2, MTV Live, and MTV Classic. This all-day, all-night programming will blend timeless classics with today’s hottest hits, channeling the spirit of MTV’s original roots for a new generation. Adding to the excitement, iconic VMA winners and legendary MTV hosts will return to handpick and introduce their top seven music videos ever, giving fans a personal look at the songs and visuals that left a lasting mark on their lives.

The 2025 VMAs will also showcase not only live performances but also highlight groundbreaking videos that pushed creative boundaries. This renewed emphasis reflects a desire to celebrate the visual creativity that complements the music and connects artists with their audiences.

What Fans Can Expect at the 2025 VMAs

While details about performers and nominees are still emerging, viewers can anticipate a night filled with iconic music video moments, surprise tributes, and innovative visuals. MTV is working to blend nostalgia with fresh energy, reminding fans why music videos remain a vital part of music culture.

The network’s commitment to music videos also extends beyond the VMAs, with plans to feature more video content across its platforms, giving artists new ways to share their stories and engage fans.

Why This Matters

For music lovers, especially those who grew up watching artists like Sammy Hagar, Rick Springfield, and Wang Chung, the return to music video prominence is a welcome shift. It’s a reminder of how video transformed music into a multimedia experience that is both entertaining and influential.

CBS and MTV are teaming up with Van Toffler—one of the key visionaries behind the VMAs’ rise to pop-culture stardom—through a multi-year partnership with his studio, Gunpowder & Sky, co-founded with Floris Bauer. Together, they’re transforming the VMAs from a single-night event into a week-long, multi-platform celebration of music and music videos, building anticipation for the big night.