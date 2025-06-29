Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Neon Trees
Listen to Kristen for a KEYWORD the week of 6/30 and enter it here for a chance to win a pair of ticks to Neon Trees At Theatre of Living…
In partnership withLive Nation
Listen to Kristen for a KEYWORD the week of 6/30 and enter it here for a chance to win a pair of ticks to
Neon Trees
At Theatre of Living Arts
On Saturday, October 25th.
Tickets are on sale now via ticketmaster.com
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.