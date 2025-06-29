Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Neon Trees

Listen to Kristen for a KEYWORD the week of 6/30 and enter it here for a chance to win a pair of ticks to Neon Trees At Theatre of Living…

Eric Simon
Neon Trees 2025
In partnership with
Live Nation
Listen to Kristen for a KEYWORD the week of 6/30 and enter it here for a chance to win a pair of ticks to

Neon Trees

At Theatre of Living Arts

On Saturday, October 25th.

Tickets are on sale now via ticketmaster.com

Neon Trees
Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
Related Stories
Natasha Bedingfield
ContestsEnter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Natasha BedingfieldEric Simon
☀️Hello Summer Sweepstakes – Win a $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Contests☀️Hello Summer Sweepstakes – Win a $200 Amazon Gift Card!Elizabeth Urban
Summer Cash Contest 2025
95.7 BEN FMSummer Cash $5k GiveawayEric Simon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect