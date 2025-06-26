Nicole Scherzinger Wows ‘Broadway Bares’ with Pussycat Dolls Hit After Tony Win

Fresh off her Tony Award victory, Nicole Scherzinger electrified New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom with a dynamic rendition of the Pussycat Dolls’ hit “Buttons” at the 34th annual Broadway Bares fundraiser on June 22, 2025. The event marked Scherzinger’s first major performance since winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role at the Tony Awards, and she celebrated the moment by playfully updating the lyrics to reference her win: “Baby can’t you see? / How this Tony is spinning on me,” as reported by People.

Scherzinger was joined by her Sunset Boulevard castmates and a talented ensemble of ten dancers: Olivia Lacie Andrews, Giuseppe Bausilio, Brandon Mel Borkowsky, Hannah Yun Chamberlain, Cydney Clark, E.J. Hamilton, Sebastian Martinez, Jimin Moon, Justice Moore, and Rixey Terry. Together, they delivered the iconic choreography that made the Pussycat Dolls famous.

This year’s Broadway Bares, themed “Come Out, Come Out,” drew inspiration from The Wizard of Oz and featured over 200 dancers. Broadway stars including André De Shields, J. Harrison Ghee, Alex Newell, and Lesli Margherita also made special appearances. The creative team was led by Kellen Stancil, with choreography by Mike Baerga and Justice Moore, and overall direction from Jerry Mitchell and Nick Kenkel.