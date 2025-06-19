Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Win Bryan Adams and Pat Benatar Tickets

It’s BEN FM’s Summer Kickoff Weekend – celebrating the start of Summer and 30 years of Bryan Adams’ Summer of 69. Hard to believe that single was released on June…

Eric Simon
Bryan Adams Roll with the Punches Tour
In partnership with
Live Nation

It’s BEN FM’s Summer Kickoff Weekend - celebrating the start of Summer and 30 years of Bryan Adams' Summer of 69. Hard to believe that single was released on June 17, 1985, from his album Reckless (released Nov 1984).

Enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Bryan Adams - "Roll with the Punches Tour" with special guests: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo - Wednesday, October 29th at Wells Fargo Center.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Bryan AdamsNeil GiraldoPat Benatar
Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
Related Stories
☀️Hello Summer Sweepstakes – Win a $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Contests☀️Hello Summer Sweepstakes – Win a $200 Amazon Gift Card!Elizabeth Urban
Stevie Nicks
ContestsEnter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Stevie NicksEric Simon
Summer Cash Contest 2025
95.7 BEN FMSummer Cash $5k GiveawayEric Simon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect