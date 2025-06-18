This Day in Rock History: June 18

June 18 has seen its fair share of important moments in time, such as the start of the War of 1812 and the momentous defeat of Napoleon at Waterloo. Rock history, too, has seen several important events happen on this day in years past. Let's explore some of the standout moments in rock history that occurred on June 18.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

June 18 has seen many No. 1 hits and key artist milestones:

1976: ABBA performed at Sweden's Royal Variety Performance to celebrate King Carl XVI Gustaf and his soon-to-be wife, Silvia Sommerlath. This was one of the first few times the group performed their hit "Dancing Queen."

1977: Fleetwood Mac earned their sole No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 list. "Dreams" would be their only song to accomplish this feat and would regain popularity 43 years later due to a simple viral video on social media platforms.

1994: III Communication, the fourth album by The Beastie Boys, hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 list.

Cultural Milestones

Beyond the music, June 18 has also brought us pivotal cultural moments that helped shape the stories behind the sounds:

1942: Famed Beatles bassist Paul McCartney was born on this date. The Beatles would go on to transform rock music from the young genre it was to a serious art form.

1977: Sex Pistols started their week off to a rough start as Johnny Rotten and Paul Cook were beaten and stabbed by patriotic drunks. This was in response to their song "God Save the Queen," highlighting how rock and roll has always found a way to challenge the status quo.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Behind the scenes, June 18 has seen changes that affected how we hear, buy, and connect with rock music:

1993: Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss stepped down as the heads of A&M Records. Operating as an entity of PolyGram at the time, A&M had ceased to have a separate identity from PolyGram, which is likely a factor of Herb and Jerry leaving.

2014: Johnny Mann, who worked with names such as Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole and Dean Martin, died of heart failure.