If Your Summer Was a Cocktail, What Would It Be?

I couldn’t help but wonder, if you poured your current energy into a glass, would it be shaken, stirred, or just slightly over it? Whether you’re 28 and figuring it out or 42 and still figuring it out, or finally over figuring it out, this one’s for you. Because your summer vibe might just be your cocktail order in disguise.

Pick your potion!

Espresso Martini

You’re efficient. You’re energized. You’re...teetering on the edge of just a little too much, but we love you for it! Your calendar is your lifeline, but you also cancel plans with minimal guilt. You're chasing goals but know when to pause for a midday scroll or a spontaneous iced coffee. Productivity is your coping mechanism...and yes, you earned that second espresso shot!



Sangria

You’re embracing soft living. You romanticize little moments, believe deeply in fresh starts, and you’ve absolutely cried during a good Taylor Swift playlist. You're in your "It's ME Time” era. Whether you're newly single, happily partnered, raising kids, raising plants, or raising your standards, you’ve decided this summer is for joy, not just survival.

Martini

You've meticulously curated your life like a well-stocked bar cart. Whether you like it dirty or clean, you don't waste time explaining yourself to anyone. You always send your invoices on time. You schedule your time, down to the hour. You'd pick one meaningful night rather than five chaotic ones any time. Boring? No, more like intentional!



Margarita

You've just learned what boundaries are, and you're implementing them left and right! You've been through it, grown from it, and now you're confident in your skin! You've never wanted to blend in; you're the one who makes things interesting. You've either just entered your confident era, or you've lived here for some time now. To be put simply, you have Samantha Jones (a la Sex and the City) energy.

