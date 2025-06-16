A New Era for Philadelphia Dining: Newsroom Philly Opens in Northern Liberties

Philadelphia’s culinary scene welcomes a unique addition with the debut of Newsroom Philly, a hidden Japanese fusion speakeasy led by acclaimed Chef Nobu Hamazaki. Located at 1102 Germantown Ave, inside the Beverly Building, guests discover the entrance concealed behind a vintage 7UP vending machine between Bell’s Flooring and Amina. Once inside, diners are transported to a surreal, book-lined space featuring dramatic Japanese-inspired art and immersive design elements.

Chef Nobu Hamazaki’s Japanese Fusion Menu

Chef Nobu Hamazaki, renowned for his global Japanese-Latin fusion expertise and nearly two decades as Executive Sushi Chef at Koi, brings a Tokyo-meets-Philadelphia approach to the menu. Highlights include:

Small Plates: Spicy Edamame, Shishito Peppers, Wagyu Gyoza, Yellowtail Tiradito, Popcorn Shrimp with Tobanjan Mayo, Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice, Salmon Crispy Rice.

Sushi & Rolls: Classic rolls (Spicy Tuna, Philadelphia, Salmon Avocado, California, Tuna), plus Chef Nobu's signature creations like the Newsroom Roll (seared wagyu, truffle salt), Headline Roll (tempura shrimp, spicy tuna), Editor's Roll (salmon, yellowtail, yuzu miso), and Cover Story Roll (black cod, parmesan, soy paper).

Large Plates: Whole Fried Branzino with coconut curry, Yakitori with fried rice, and Churrasco Steak with miso marinade and chimichurri.

Whole Fried Branzino with coconut curry, Yakitori with fried rice, and Churrasco Steak with miso marinade and chimichurri.

Show-Stopping Cocktails & Nightly Entertainment

The bar program features creative cocktails such as The Front Page (vodka, matcha, lemon, honey), Editors Punch (serves 4), NR Lychee Martini, NR Spicy Paloma, and more. Wine, bottle service, and a full spirit selection are also available.

Every evening, Newsroom Philly elevates the experience with live entertainment—ranging from circus aerialists and live singers to DJs and jazz performances, creating a vibrant and intimate atmosphere.

Hours, Reservations, and Special Events

Newsroom Philly is open Thursday through Sunday, with dinner and drinks to start and brunch coming soon. Hours are:

Thursday: 6:00pm–11:00pm

Friday: 6:00pm–1:00am

Saturday: 4:00pm–1:00am

Sunday: 12:00pm–7:00pm

Enjoy Martini Thursday specials with $10 martinis all night. Reservations are recommended via OpenTable or Resy due to the intimate 60+ seat space, but walk-ins are welcome as space allows. The venue is also available for private and corporate events.

About Rose Hospitality and Newsroom’s NYC Roots

Newsroom Philly is the first expansion of the acclaimed Newsroom speakeasy from New York City, where the original concept—hidden behind a 1920s newsstand—quickly became a city favorite for its cocktails, food, and entertainment. Rose Hospitality, known for innovative venues across NYC, brings its signature attention to detail and immersive experiences to Philadelphia with Newsroom Philly.