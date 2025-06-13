Summer Cash $5k Giveaway

Contests
Eric Simon
Summer Cash Contest 2025

Summer is here—and it’s time to dream big. What would you do with an extra $5,000? Would you turn your backyard into a personal paradise with a fire pit, hammock, and outdoor movie setup? Book that long-overdue beach getaway or a family adventure across the country? Maybe you’d just love the freedom to treat yourself to something special—no guilt, no hesitation.

Whatever your summer goals are, this is your chance to make them happen. We’re giving away a $5,000 cash prize to one lucky winner, and it could be you!

Use it to:

  • Build a backyard oasis with lounge furniture, twinkly lights, and a grill that’ll make the neighbors jealous
  • Jet off to the destination of your dreams and finally unplug for a while
  • Cover summer camp, road trip snacks, or even just stock up on sunscreen and flip-flops
  • Pay off bills or tuck it away for a rainy day—hey, it’s your money!

However you decide to use it, $5,000 could make your summer brighter, easier, and way more fun.

Entering is quick and easy—just follow the instructions below, and you’ll be in the running. You’ve got nothing to lose and a summer full of possibilities to gain!

🎉 Don’t wait—your dream summer starts now. Enter today!

This nationwide contest ends 7/1/2025.

Cash Contest
