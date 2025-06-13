Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Stevie Nicks

Listen to Kristen the Week of 6/16 for a KEYWORD for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Stevie Nicks At Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall on October 18th…

Eric Simon
Stevie Nicks
In partnership with
Live Nation

Listen to Kristen the Week of 6/16 for a KEYWORD for a chance to win a pair of tickets to

Stevie Nicks

At Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall on October 18th

Tickets go on sale this Friday via Ticketmaster.com

Stevie Nicks
Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
Related Stories
Summer Cash Contest 2025
95.7 BEN FMSummer Cash $5k GiveawayEric Simon
M3GAN
ContestsEnter To Win A 4Pack Of Tickets To An Advanced Screening To M3GAN 2.0Eric Simon
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band At The Mann Center
ContestsWin A Pair Of Ticket To Ringo Starr and His All Starr BandEric Simon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect