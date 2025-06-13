Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Enter To Win A 4Pack Of Tickets To An Advanced Screening To M3GAN 2.0

Listen to Kristen the week of 6/16 and use a KEYWORD for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see an Advanced Screening of Universal’s M3GAN 2.0 On…

Eric Simon
M3GAN
In partnership with
Allied Global Marketing

Listen to Kristen the week of 6/16 and use a KEYWORD for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see an

Advanced Screening of Universal’s M3GAN 2.0

On Tuesday, June 24th at 7pm at Regal King Of Prussia

The murderous doll who captivated pop culture in 2023 is back.

And this time she’s not alone. —reboot an all-new wild chapter in A.I. mayhem with M3GAN 2.0.

Only in theaters June 27

Horror Movie
Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
Related Stories
Stevie Nicks
ContestsEnter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Stevie NicksEric Simon
Summer Cash Contest 2025
95.7 BEN FMSummer Cash $5k GiveawayEric Simon
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band At The Mann Center
ContestsWin A Pair Of Ticket To Ringo Starr and His All Starr BandEric Simon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect