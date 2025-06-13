Bruce Springsteen Shares ‘Sunday Love,’ Latest Preview from ‘The Lost Albums’

Contests
The previews continue in the lead up to the June 27 release of the new Bruce Springsteen box set, Tracks II: The Lost Albums. The latest preview is “Sunday Love”…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band perform at Decathlon Arena on May 24, 2025 in Lille, France.
The previews continue in the lead up to the June 27 release of the new Bruce Springsteen box set, Tracks II: The Lost Albums.

The latest preview is "Sunday Love" off of Twilight Hours, which is one of seven unreleased albums that make up Tracks II. The album is described on Springsteen's website as "an ode to the great American pop music tradition" and was recorded at the same time as The Boss recorded his 2019 release Western Stars. Featured on "Sunday Love" are E Street Band members Max Weinberg, Patti Scialfa, and Soozie Tyrell.

"Sunday Love" can be heard below and is available for streaming and download here.

Details on Tracks II: The Lost Albums

In April, Bruce Springsteen announced Tracks II: The Lost Albums, which features seven never-heard albums he created between 1983 and 2018. This epic set comes out on June 27.

In a trailer for the epic Tracks II, Springsteen says, "I often read about myself in the '90s as having a 'lost period' or something. And really, I was working the whole time. During the pandemic, what I did for that period of time was finish everything I had in my vault."

He continues, "So, this is 'Tracks II.' 'The Lost Albums' are records that were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released for some reason or another. Something I thought was missing from some of them or they just didn't feel complete at the time."

Within those seven albums are 82 previously unreleased songs. Among those tracks, 74 of them are never-before-heard songs. The album title breakdown within Tracks II: The Lost Albums is as follows:

  • LA Garage Sessions '83
  • Streets of Philadelphia Sessions
  • Faithless
  • Somewhere North of Nashville
  • Inyo
  • Twilight Hours
  • Perfect World

Tracks II: The Lost Albums is available for pre-order on vinyl and CD formats at BruceSpringsteen.Store. Also available for pre-order is Lost And Found: Selections From The Lost Albums on vinyl and CD.

Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
