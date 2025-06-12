Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Art for the Cash Poor 2025

Art for the Cash Poor is happening on Saturday and it’s your opportunity to find something beautiful that speaks to you and your unique taste. Better yet? It’s also a…

Kristen Herrmann
Art for the Cash Poor event with a crowd of peopke perusing a busy market filled with tents of art on a sunny day with blue skies.
Courtesy of InLiquid and Art for the Cash Poor

Art for the Cash Poor is happening on Saturday and it’s your opportunity to find something beautiful that speaks to you and your unique taste. Better yet? It’s also a chance to find something you might actually be able to afford. I spoke with InLiquid Art + Design’s Founding Executive Director Rachel Zimmerman to learn how to make the most of this awesome annual event.

Art for the Cash Poor is a one of a kind Philadelphia art event with 100+ artists participating and selling artwork of all mediums for $250 or less. In other words, this event lets you add beautiful things to your home without having to resort to a Live Laugh Love print from Home Goods. Something you can afford, won’t find anywhere else AND your purchase supports local artists . A win.. win.. win. The event will have food to enjoy and other workshops too.

All day Saturday, June 14th, 12pm-6pm at 1400 N. American Street in Olde Kensington. right near the Crane Arts building. See you there! (I’ll be the one booting my kids from the stroller so that I can use it to transport my new treasures.)

~ Kristen

Art for the Cash Poor is made possible thanks to generous support from Penn Treaty Special Services District, Visit Philadelphia, Woodland Avenue Beverage, Green Mountain Energy, Marguerite Rodgers Interior Design, Philadelphia Cultural Fund, and Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.

artLocal events
Kristen HerrmannEditor
Kristen Herrmann is the Program Director and Weekday Morning Show Host on BEN FM. She has been a fixture on the radio in Philadelphia since 2005. As a content creator for BEN FM, Kristen specializes in all things Philadelphia, kids, family and favors the quirky stuff.
Related Stories
Summer Cash Contest 2025
95.7 BEN FMSummer Cash $5k GiveawayEric Simon
"Warm, golden brown, chocolate chip cookies cooling on a rack. Shallow depth of field."
95.7 BEN FMBuckingham’s Bake Ability Expands Into Gluten-Free BakingMichael Vyskocil
Female relaxing at home in evening and watching TV
95.7 BEN FM“Adolescence” on Netflix: A Raw, One-Shot Exploration of Male RageTaylor Brooke
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect