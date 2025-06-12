Art for the Cash Poor 2025
Art for the Cash Poor is happening on Saturday and it’s your opportunity to find something beautiful that speaks to you and your unique taste. Better yet? It’s also a chance to find something you might actually be able to afford. I spoke with InLiquid Art + Design’s Founding Executive Director Rachel Zimmerman to learn how to make the most of this awesome annual event.
Art for the Cash Poor is a one of a kind Philadelphia art event with 100+ artists participating and selling artwork of all mediums for $250 or less. In other words, this event lets you add beautiful things to your home without having to resort to a Live Laugh Love print from Home Goods. Something you can afford, won’t find anywhere else AND your purchase supports local artists . A win.. win.. win. The event will have food to enjoy and other workshops too.
All day Saturday, June 14th, 12pm-6pm at 1400 N. American Street in Olde Kensington. right near the Crane Arts building. See you there! (I’ll be the one booting my kids from the stroller so that I can use it to transport my new treasures.)
~ Kristen
