Win A Pair Of Ticket To Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band

Listen to Kristen for a KEYWORD the week of 6/9 and enter it here for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Ringo Starr and His All…

Eric Simon
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band At The Mann Center
In partnership with
Live Nation

Listen to Kristen for a KEYWORD the week of 6/9 and enter it here for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band

Sunday, June 15th, 2025 at 7:30pm

at The Mann Center

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Ringo Starr
Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
