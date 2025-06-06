Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Enter To Win Tickets To An Advanced Screening Of F1 The Movie

Listen to Kristen for a KEYWORD all week 6/9 and enter it here for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Advanced Screening of Apple Original Films’…

Eric Simon
F1 The Movie
In partnership with
Allied Global Marketing

Listen to Kristen for a KEYWORD all week 6/9 and enter it here for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see

Advanced Screening of Apple Original Films’ F1® The Movie

On Tuesday, June 24th at 7 PM at the AMC Neshaminy (660 Neshaminy Mall, Bensalem, PA 19020)

Brad Pitt stars as one-time racing hero Sonny Hayes, with the film Directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski.

F1 is this summer’s high-octane, action-packed, ultimate underdog story.

Only in theaters and IMAX June 27, from Warner Bros. Pictures.

movieRacing
Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
Related Stories
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band At The Mann Center
ContestsWin A Pair Of Ticket To Ringo Starr and His All Starr BandEric Simon
Do It for Dad: Win a $200 Lowe’s Gift Card!
ContestsDo It for Dad: Win a $200 Lowe’s Gift Card!Elizabeth Urban
Styx At Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
ContestsWin Tickets To Styx & Kevin CroninEric Simon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect