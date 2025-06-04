From Lennon to McCartney to Harrison: Ranking The Beatles’ Best Solo Compositions

As a Beatles fan, you may have often heard the question, "Who's your favorite Beatle?" Did you decide by choosing who was the most good-looking? The funniest? Or did you rank your favorite member of The Beatles based on their songwriting contributions?

The Impact of The Beatles' Individual Songwriting on the Band's Legacy

There's a friendly rivalry amongst fans who debate whether John Lennon or Paul McCartney is the superior songwriter, since these two contributed the most. But who could forget George Harrison's impact on The Beatles' sound, despite his introverted demeanor?

Overall, there's no denying that The Beatles are one of the most influential bands in popular music history. Since they began in 1960, their worldwide record sales are estimated to have exceeded 600 million.

John Lennon: The Raw and Introspective Wordsmith

Many Beatles fans love Lennon's songwriting style for its raw, reflective nature, often featuring politically charged lyrics. He was able to craft deeply personal songs that many listeners could relate to, such as "Across the Universe," which bonded fans to Lennon's solo contributions. He also enjoyed wordplay and abstract lyrics, as heard in "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds."

Lennon's musical style changed over time, starting with upbeat beats per minute in the ‘60s with "Please Please Me." As time went on, the BPMs in his songs slowed to a more mellow pace, as heard in "Dear Prudence." Regardless, his solo compositions landed Lennon at the top of the charts with two No. 1 hits on the U.S. Billboard charts and many other top 10 hits. But one of his greatest songs ever written was "Imagine," a single released after The Beatles' fame.

Paul McCartney: The Melodic Maestro

McCartney had some parallels to Lennon's songwriting style with diverse tempos and themes, but he stands alone for his ability to create catchy, memorable melodies. Many consider McCartney a melodic genius as he produced a wide range of hit songs from powerful ballads, such as "Yesterday," to rock anthems, such as "Back in the U.S.S.R."

McCartney's musical upbringing with a jazz player father influenced his song composition style. He's a self-taught piano and guitar player who continued to play and write long after The Beatles disbanded in 1970. He launched a successful solo career with his band, Wings, topping the charts with hits such as "Band on the Run" and "Live and Let Die." His ongoing impact on popular music means he's recognized as one of the greatest songwriters alive.

George Harrison: The Quiet Beatle's Spiritual Journey

As some of the first Beatles albums featured many Lennon/McCartney collaborations, there wasn't much room for Harrison to contribute. His first solo composition was "Don't Bother Me" on The Beatles' second studio album, released in 1963. Harrison's songwriting evolved throughout his career with the band, drawing heavy influence from Indian music, as heard on "Within You Without You." Many considered him the first Western musician to explore Eastern spirituality in popular music.

With his quiet personality that shunned the spotlight, Harrison may be the most underrated Beatle. But this introversion led to a beautiful outpouring of introspective lyrics in songs such as "While My Guitar Gently Weeps." Harrison showcased his incredible songwriting abilities in the band's later years, on their infamous Abbey Road album. Harrison composed and performed the hit songs "Something" and "Here Comes the Sun." Outside of his Beatles career, Harrison released some of his best work, including "My Sweet Lord."

Ranking The Beatles' Best Solo Compositions

Let's dive into The Beatles' best solo compositions from these undeniably talented songwriters. The following rankings of The Beatles' songs are influenced by the U.S. Billboard 100, how long each song topped the charts, and whether they reached No. 1. The rest of the rankings are based on fan favorites, as some members were more prolific contributors than others.

John Lennon's Top 10 Songs Written for The Beatles

As a solo songwriter, Lennon contributed 72 songs to The Beatles' discography. Here's his top 10:

10. "Nowhere Man" from Rubber Soul, released in 1965.

9. "Do You Want to Know a Secret" from Please Please Me, released in 1963.

8. "Ticket to Ride" from Help!, released in 1965.

7. "All You Need Is Love," released in 1967.

6. "A Hard Day's Night," released in 1964.

5. "I Feel Fine," released in 1964.

4. "Help!," released in 1965.

3. "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" from Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, released in 1967.

2. "Strawberry Fields Forever," released in 1967.

1. "Across the Universe," released in 1969.

Paul McCartney's Top 10 Songs Written for The Beatles

McCartney wrote about 70 songs by himself for The Beatles. His top 10 songs were all No. 1 hits on the U.S. Billboard 100:

10. "Eight Days a Week" from Beatles for Sale, released in 1964.

9. "Penny Lane," released in 1967.

8. "The Long and Winding Road" from Let It Be, released in 1970.

7. "Paperback Writer," released in 1966.

6. "Let It Be," released in 1970.

5. "Hello, Goodbye," released in 1967.

4. "Yesterday," released in 1965.

3. "Can't Buy Me Love" from A Hard Day's Night, released in 1964.

2. "Get Back" from Let It Be, released in 1969.

1. "Hey Jude," released in 1968.

George Harrison's Top 10 Songs Written for The Beatles

Harrison contributed 11 personally written songs to The Beatles' discography. While only one made it to the top of the charts, the rest are some of his greatest creations:

10. "I Want to Tell You" from Revolver, released in 1966.

9. "Don't Bother Me" from With the Beatles, released in 1963.

8. "Within You Without You" from Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, released in 1967.

7. "For You Blue" from Let It Be, released in 1970.

6. "Taxman" from Revolver, released in 1966.

5. "I Me Mine" from Let It Be, released in 1970.

4. "Here Comes the Sun" from Abbey Road, released in 1969.

3. "I Need You" from Help!, released in 1965.

2. "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" from The Beatles, released in 1968.

1. "Something" from Abbey Road, released in 1969.

Celebrating the Genius of Lennon, McCartney, and Harrison's Compositions