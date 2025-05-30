Contests
Enter To Win Smithereens Tickets

Listen to Kristen the week of 6/2 for a KEYWORD for a chance to win a pair of tickets The Smithereens with John Cowsill on lead vocals Performing in Philadelphia…

Eric Simon
Smithereens with John Cowsill on lead vocals

The Smithereens

with John Cowsill on lead vocals

Performing in Philadelphia at City Winery on June 6th at 7:30pm.

To buy tickets and for more show info you can also head to Citywinery.com

