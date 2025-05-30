Contests
Bruce Springsteen: Hear ‘Adelita,’ His Latest Preview from ‘The Lost Albums’

Bruce Springsteen fans have yet another preview from Tracks II: The Lost Albums to enjoy before its release on June 27. The latest preview is the mariachi-influenced “Adelita” off of…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band perform at Decathlon Arena on May 24, 2025 in Lille, France.
Sébastien Courdji/Getty Images

The latest preview is the mariachi-influenced "Adelita" off of Inyo, which is one of seven unreleased albums that make up Tracks II. Springsteen's website notes that the song is "an ode to Mexico's female 'soldaderas,' who played a major role in the country's fight for independence."

As for Inyo, Springsteen says of making that album, "Inyo’ was a record I wrote in California during long drives along the California aqueduct, up through Inyo County on my way to Yosemite or Death Valley. I was enjoying that kind of writing so much. [On ‘The Ghost Of Tom Joad’ tour] I would go home to the hotel room at night and continue to write in that style because I thought I was going to follow up ‘The Ghost of Tom Joad’ with a similar record, but I didn’t. That’s where ‘Inyo’ came from. It’s one of my favorites.

"Adelita" can be heard below and is available for streaming and download here.

Details on Tracks II: The Lost Albums

In April, Bruce Springsteen announced Tracks II: The Lost Albums, which features seven never-heard albums he created between 1983 and 2018. This epic set comes out on June 27.

In a trailer for the epic Tracks II, Springsteen says, "I often read about myself in the '90s as having a 'lost period' or something. And really, I was working the whole time. During the pandemic, what I did for that period of time was finish everything I had in my vault."

He continues, "So, this is 'Tracks II.' 'The Lost Albums' are records that were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released for some reason or another. Something I thought was missing from some of them or they just didn't feel complete at the time."

Within those seven albums are 82 previously unreleased songs. Among those tracks, 74 of them are never-before-heard songs. The album title breakdown within Tracks II: The Lost Albums is as follows:

  • LA Garage Sessions '83
  • Streets of Philadelphia Sessions
  • Faithless
  • Somewhere North of Nashville
  • Inyo
  • Twilight Hours
  • Perfect World

Tracks II: The Lost Albums is available for pre-order on vinyl and CD formats at BruceSpringsteen.Store. Also available for pre-order is Lost And Found: Selections From The Lost Albums on vinyl and CD

Bruce Springsteen
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
