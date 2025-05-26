Contests
Win A Rivers Casino Overnight Prize Pack

for a chance to win a $100 dining certificate to Sapore Italian Kitchen at Rivers Casino Philadelphia a perfect balance of classic comfort and modern twists for an unforgettable experience……

Eric Simon
Sapore 25

for a chance to win a $100 dining certificate to Sapore Italian Kitchen at Rivers Casino Philadelphia a perfect balance of classic comfort and modern twists for an unforgettable experience…

AND an overnight stay for two at Riversuites at The Battery - the highest standards of luxury, comfort, and service with free door-to-door shuttle to Rivers Casino.

Rules and Guidelines

Must be at least 21 years of age to enter. Entry Deadline Sunday 6/01/25. One Entry Per Person Per Day.

Gift Card:

  • A $100 Sapore Gift Card will be available at Rush Rewards inside of Rivers Casino for pick up. 

Riversuites Hotel Stay:

  • Complimentary hotel night valid only Monday - Thursday through December 30, 2025. 
  • Blackout dates and restrictions apply. 
  • Winner must call 877-477-3715 to book their stay. Online bookings are not valid. 

For both the gift card and hotel stay: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. All guests must be 21 years of age or older to be inside Rivers Casino and Riversuites at The Battery. Offer valid once per person and is non-transferable. 

Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
