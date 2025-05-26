Win A Rivers Casino Overnight Prize Pack
for a chance to win a $100 dining certificate to Sapore Italian Kitchen at Rivers Casino Philadelphia a perfect balance of classic comfort and modern twists for an unforgettable experience……
AND an overnight stay for two at Riversuites at The Battery - the highest standards of luxury, comfort, and service with free door-to-door shuttle to Rivers Casino.
Rules and Guidelines
Must be at least 21 years of age to enter. Entry Deadline Sunday 6/01/25. One Entry Per Person Per Day.
Gift Card:
- A $100 Sapore Gift Card will be available at Rush Rewards inside of Rivers Casino for pick up.
Riversuites Hotel Stay:
- Complimentary hotel night valid only Monday - Thursday through December 30, 2025.
- Blackout dates and restrictions apply.
- Winner must call 877-477-3715 to book their stay. Online bookings are not valid.
For both the gift card and hotel stay: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. All guests must be 21 years of age or older to be inside Rivers Casino and Riversuites at The Battery. Offer valid once per person and is non-transferable.