Billy Joel Cancels All Upcoming Shows, Shares Brain Disorder Diagnosis

Billy Joel has canceled all upcoming shows due to recently being diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), a type of brain disorder. The statement announcing this news notes, “This condition…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Billy Joel performs at Allegiant Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Billy Joel has canceled all upcoming shows due to recently being diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), a type of brain disorder.

The statement announcing this news notes, "This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance. Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, NPH "is a condition that happens when cerebrospinal fluid builds up inside your skull and presses on your brain. This condition is most likely in people over 65. It’s often treatable and sometimes even reversible. Treating this condition involves surgery to implant a shunt to drain excess fluid from the inside of your skull."

The statement continued, "Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health. He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage."

Joel said in a brief personal statement, "I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding."

As for ticket refunds for Joel's canceled shows, automatic refunds will be processed to the payment method used for purchase. Additionally, for those who possess transferred tickets, the original purchaser will receive a refund.

Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
