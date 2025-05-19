Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Win Trevor Wallace Tickets

Listen to Kristen All week (5/19) for a KEYWORD for a chance to win A pair of tickets to see Comedian Trevor Wallace June 27th @ Xcite Center Tickets for…

Eric Simon
Trevor Wallace

Listen to Kristen All week (5/19) for a KEYWORD for a chance to win

A pair of tickets to see Comedian Trevor Wallace

June 27th @ Xcite Center

Tickets for all upcoming events at PARXCASINO.COM.

MUST BE 21+, GAMBLING PROBLEM, CALL 1-800-GAMBLER.

PARX CASINO, THIS IS HOW YOU WIN.

Comedian
Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
Related Stories
2025 Live Nation Concert Week
ContestsLive Nation’s $30 Ticket To Summer: Pick A Ticket! Enter For A Chance To WinEric Simon
Morey Pier Deal Promotional Graphic
ContestsWin a pair of Morey’s Piers Same Day Ride and Water Park Combo TicketsEric Simon
Visit Florida
Contests95.7 BEN FM Could Send Your Family to Tampa, Florida!Donnie Black
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect