Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Win a pair of Morey’s Piers Same Day Ride and Water Park Combo Tickets

Listen to Kristen all week (5/19) for a Keyword for a chance to win A pair of Morey’s Piers Same Day Ride and Water Park Combo Tickets. It’s BEN’s Big…

Eric Simon
Morey Pier Deal Promotional Graphic

Listen to Kristen all week (5/19) for a Keyword for a chance to win

A pair of Morey’s Piers Same Day Ride and Water Park Combo Tickets.

It’s BEN's Big Deal this week - For a limited time only, get a Same Day Ride and Water Park Ticket to Morey’s Piers for just $70.

You'll enjoy unlimited rides on three piers and both water parks for a whole day.

If you buy a family 4-pack of tickets, you'll save $200.

Get this exclusive offer while supplies last at 957benfm.com/deals.

charity event
Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
Related Stories
2025 Live Nation Concert Week
ContestsLive Nation’s $30 Ticket To Summer: Pick A Ticket! Enter For A Chance To WinEric Simon
Trevor Wallace
ContestsWin Trevor Wallace TicketsEric Simon
Visit Florida
Contests95.7 BEN FM Could Send Your Family to Tampa, Florida!Donnie Black
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect