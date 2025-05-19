Live Nation’s $30 Ticket To Summer: Pick A Ticket! Enter For A Chance To Win

Contests
Eric Simon
2025 Live Nation Concert Week
You can enter ONCE per day for a chance to win a pair of tickets to your choice of 3 shows that are part of Live Nation’s $30 Ticket To Summer:

Your 3 choices are for shows at The Mann

- Simple Minds on June 14th

- Cyndi Lauper on July 12th

- Goo Goo Dolls on August 3rd

Get $30 tickets to many of the area’s summer concerts for one week only.

On sale this Wednesday, May 21st.

Go to livenation.com/tickettosummer for tickets and info.

Concert
Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
