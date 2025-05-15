This Day in Rock History: May 15

Some memorable moments in rock music history took place on May 15, including the death of Phil May of the English rock band Pretty Things. Here are some chart-topping songs, cultural milestones, performances, and challenges associated with May 15.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Rock music wouldn't be the same without these breakthrough hits and milestones tied to May 15:

1965: A cover of Bob Dylan's "Mr. Tambourine Man" by the Byrds entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it climbed to the No. 1 spot within six weeks. The song is considered the first folk rock song, with the Byrds being credited for popularizing the genre.

1993: Janet Jackson made it to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her song "That's The Way Love Goes." At eight weeks in the top spot, this was Jackson's longest chart-topping single, and it was the longest song at the top of the chart for 1993.

Cultural Milestones

In the 1960s, these cultural milestones that occurred on May 15 ended up making history in the rock music world:

1963: At the Fifth Annual GRAMMY Awards, comedian Vaughn Meader walked away with Album of the Year for The First Family. This is one of only two comedy albums ever to win this GRAMMY.

1967: Paul McCartney met Linda Eastman for the first time at the Bag O'Nails nightclub in London, England. The two would later marry and remain married until her death in 1998.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Many rock songs have been inspired by these notable May 15 recordings and performances:

1971: Pink Floyd performed at The Garden Party at the Crystal Palace in London. The inflatable octopus they planned to have rise from the lake in front of the stage malfunctioned because the audience unknowingly trampled the prop below the water's surface while swimming, which resulted in the death of all the fish.

2001: Weezer released their third studio album, typically referred to as the Green Album. This was the band's first album since Pinkerton and their only album with bassist Mikey Welsh.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The rock music industry went through some changes and challenges on May 15, including:

1947: Guitarist for the Little River Band, Graham George Goble, was born in Adelaide, Australia.

1995: The lead singer of Stone Temple Pilots, Scott Weiland, was arrested near the Pasada Motel outside Pasadena, California. He was charged with suspicion of possessing heroin, cocaine, and narcotics, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and driving while under the influence. Police stopped Weiland after seeing what they believed to be a drug deal in the parking lot of the motel.