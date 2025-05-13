The Best Travel Spot in Pennsylvania

Summer is pretty much here, and with it comes plenty of fun things to do around the state of Pennsylvania. Sure, really any season is a great time to enjoy what America has to offer, but there's something special about taking in all the scenes and activities during the hot summer months. So, what's the best thing to do in the state this year? A new study looks at all of the U.S. states and points out the best activity to experience in each one of them.

The Best Thing to Do in Pennsylvania

Jacqui Agate over at The Times has an interesting feature out regarding the best things to do in each state. She has actually traveled to each U.S. state, so she knows exactly what adventures each has to offer. "In a decade of travels in this big, beautiful, complicated nation, I've hiked in snow-crowned mountains, chased the sun on Pacific Coast beaches, museum-hopped in titanic cities, and had the best meals of my life in small towns you could blink and miss," she states in the feature.

For Pennsylvania, her pick of a must-do activity is actually in the future: visiting the Netflix House, which is planned for Philadelphia’s giant King of Prussia mall in the fall. The attraction "will feature immersive experiences themed around the service’s hit shows — from Stranger Things to Squid Game (it has teased the teeth-chattering glass bridge game) to Bridgerton (there’ll be a re-creation of the period drama set)." Of course, before then Philly is a great spot to explore, so there is plenty to do in the city this summer, such as trying the city's amazing restaurants.