Farm Aid Announces 40th Anniversary Show





In a statement, Willie Nelson said, "For 40 years, Farm Aid and our partners have stood with farmers, supporting them to stay on their land even when corporate power, bad policies, and broken promises make it harder to keep going. This year, we’re proud to bring Farm Aid to Minnesota to celebrate the farmers who sustain us and to fight for a food system that works for all of us. Family farmers aren’t backing down, and neither are we."



In addition to the actual concert, Farm Aid will also feature its HOMEGROWN Concessions®, which is described as "the first-of-its-kind model for featuring family farm-identified, local and organic foods at major concert events." On top of that, there will be other activities and attractions, from agricultural demonstrations to forums where farmers talk about issues they face.



Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 16 at 10 a.m. CDT. For complete festival and ticket information, including pre-sale opportunities, head over to FarmAid.org.