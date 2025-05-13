Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Farm Aid Announces 40th Anniversary Show

Farm Aid is marking its 40th anniversary with a stadium show taking place September 20 at the Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The anniversary show will feature a stacked…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Neil Young performs onstage at Light Up the Blues 7 Concert Celebrating Autism Speaks' 20th Anniversary at The Greek Theatre on April 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California; Willie Nelson performs during The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival on the steps of the Texas State Capitol on July 31, 2021 in Austin, Texas; John Mellencamp performs onstage during the 17th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Benefit presented by Bob Woodruff Foundation and NY Comedy Festival at David Geffen Hall on November 06, 2023 in New York City.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Rick Kern/Getty Images for MoveOn; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation

Farm Aid is marking its 40th anniversary with a stadium show taking place September 20 at the Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

The anniversary show will feature a stacked lineup that includes Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews (with Tim Reynolds), and Margo Price. Other acts booked for the show include Billy Strings, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Trampled by Turtles, Waxahatchee, Eric Burton of Black Pumas, Jesse Welles, Madeline Edwards, and more.



In a statement, Willie Nelson said, "For 40 years, Farm Aid and our partners have stood with farmers, supporting them to stay on their land even when corporate power, bad policies, and broken promises make it harder to keep going. This year, we’re proud to bring Farm Aid to Minnesota to celebrate the farmers who sustain us and to fight for a food system that works for all of us. Family farmers aren’t backing down, and neither are we."

In addition to the actual concert, Farm Aid will also feature its HOMEGROWN Concessions®, which is described as "the first-of-its-kind model for featuring family farm-identified, local and organic foods at major concert events." On top of that, there will be other activities and attractions, from agricultural demonstrations to forums where farmers talk about issues they face.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 16 at 10 a.m. CDT. For complete festival and ticket information, including pre-sale opportunities, head over to FarmAid.org.

Farm AidJohn MellencampNeil YoungWillie Nelson
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Top 5 Boy Bands of All Time
MusicTop 5 Boy Bands of All Time
Anthony Kiedis Co-Founds Jolene, A New Coffee Brand
MusicAnthony Kiedis Co-Founds Jolene, A New Coffee BrandErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Carrie Underwood’s Top 10 Biggest Hits: A Journey Through Country Music Stardom
MusicCarrie Underwood’s Top 10 Biggest Hits: A Journey Through Country Music StardomJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect