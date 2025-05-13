Enter To Win Colin Hay Tickets
Listen to Kristen the week of 5/13-5/16 for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Colin Hay (From Men At Work) At the Keswick Theatre on Saturday, November…
Listen to Kristen the week of 5/13-5/16 for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Colin Hay (From Men At Work)
At the Keswick Theatre on Saturday, November 8th.
Tickets are on sale Friday 5/16 at KeswickTheatre.com
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.