Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Enter To Win Colin Hay Tickets

Listen to Kristen the week of 5/13-5/16 for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Colin Hay (From Men At Work) At the Keswick Theatre on Saturday, November…

Eric Simon

Listen to Kristen the week of 5/13-5/16 for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Colin Hay (From Men At Work)

At the Keswick Theatre on Saturday, November 8th.

Tickets are on sale Friday 5/16 at KeswickTheatre.com

live concerts
Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
Related Stories
"Warm, golden brown, chocolate chip cookies cooling on a rack. Shallow depth of field."
95.7 BEN FMBuckingham’s Bake Ability Expands Into Gluten-Free BakingMichael Vyskocil
Female relaxing at home in evening and watching TV
95.7 BEN FM“Adolescence” on Netflix: A Raw, One-Shot Exploration of Male RageTaylor Brooke
Soccer ball in goal on green grass
95.7 BEN FMNew FIFA Tournament Debuts in Philadelphia This Summer Ahead of 2026 World CupMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect