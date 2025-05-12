Win Tickets To The Who At Wells Fargo Center
In partnership withLive Nation
BEN-FM is super excited about The Who coming back to Philly! Enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Who - The Song Is Over - North American Farewell Tour
At the Wells Fargo Center on August 21, 2025
Tickets go on sale Friday 5/16 at 10am via ticketmaster.com
