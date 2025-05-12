Contests
Win Tickets To The Who At Wells Fargo Center

BEN-FM is super excited about The Who coming back to Philly! Enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Who – The Song Is…

Eric Simon
The Who 2025
Live Nation

BEN-FM is super excited about The Who coming back to Philly! Enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Who - The Song Is Over - North American Farewell Tour

At the Wells Fargo Center on August 21, 2025

Tickets go on sale Friday 5/16 at 10am via ticketmaster.com

The Who
Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
