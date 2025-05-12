95.7 BEN FM Could Send Your Family to Tampa, Florida!
95.7 BEN FM wants to send your family on vacation to Florida – where moments become memories that become stories – that get told again and again. Starting Monday, May…
95.7 BEN FM wants to send your family on vacation to Florida - where moments become memories that become stories - that get told again and again.
Starting Monday, May 19th... Listen to BEN FM every weekday at 7am, 1pm, & 5pm for your chance to win a Florida family vacation for four!
- Three (3) consecutive night (quad occupancy) stay at The Westin Tampa Bay
- Four (4) one-day admission tickets to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay plus (4) all-day dining passes and one (1) parking pass
- Round-trip coach class airline tickets for one (1) winner and up to three (3) guests to Tampa International Airport
- A midsize rental vehicle for four (4) consecutive days
The Westin Tampa Bay
The Westin Tampa Bay is your destination for a luxurious Tampa accommodation, four star amenities, and all the comforts of home while boasting spectacular views of the bay area. Conveniently situated 2 miles from the Tampa International Airport, along the waterfront on Rocky Point Island, our Tampa Bay hotel provides guests the perfect location to fulfill all of your travel desires. Our 253 newly renovated guest rooms and suites offer high speed Internet access, a 55" flat panel TV, and revitalizing Heavenly Bed® and the Heavenly Bath®. Enjoy beach views while dining in AQUA, serving locally inspired cuisine or sip a hand-crafted cocktails in our bar and lounge in a relaxing environment overlooking Tampa Bay. Our Westin Service Express® offers guests assistance with everything from laundry to dinner reservations at the touch of a button.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
As Florida’s thrill ride leader, Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay is the ultimate family adventure, combining exciting seasonal events, incredible animal experiences, world-class roller coasters and more! Guests can take on a top-rated list of favorite attractions for thrill seekers, including the newly-added launch coaster Tigris and classics like Cheetah Hunt, Montu and SheiKra. Animal fans can connect with hundreds of species from around the world as they stroll through the spacious park and even upgrade their day with exclusive experiences, including hand-feeding a giraffe on the 65-acre Serengeti Plain.